WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The world’s largest convention will bring all your favorite fantasy and science fiction characters to the Nashville area next weekend when ICC Con comes to town.

Held at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Wilson County, the sci-fi and collecting convention will see cosplay, movie and TV stars from favorite shows and even a demolition derby for fans to enjoy from May 26-28.

“It’s mostly about community,” said Michael Havens, ICCCon Creator. “There’s a lot of toys; there’s a lot of cosplay. There’s a lot of really cool things – different things that go on every day. It’s essentially an immersive experience that reminds you of what it was to be a kid again.”

And that “world’s largest” isn’t only a marketing gimmick, Havens said. With over 260 acres of programming for the weekend, the locally owned convention is quite literally the world’s largest convention, right here in Nashville.

Havens first launched ICCCon in 2018 after seeing there weren’t any local conventions for him to attend. As an avid collector of vintage Star Wars toys, he wanted to bring people like him together to talk about all things sci-fi and nerdy.

This year’s convention will feature stars from TV and movie favorites, including John Rhys-Davies, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ian McDiarmid and Deborah Ann Woll, among many others.

