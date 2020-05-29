‘I will breathe’ rally in Nashville Saturday after George Floyd death in Minneapolis

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Several local groups have organized a rally in Nashville to express frustration after a white police officer killed a black man in Minneapolis, sparking outrage nationwide.

“I’m just about to tear up now because we are tired of not knowing when the next time one of us will get a bullet,” said Prophetess Venita Lewis, a decades-long civil rights activist and one of the rally organizers.

“I think the cop brought [Colin] Kaepernick’s position home to the spirit of every black man and woman in this country. They were saying he couldn’t take a knee for the injustice that the white man took a knee to kill a man.”

Groups taking part include The Brother’s Round Table, Keva Inc., Equity Alliance, and the NAACP.

“It’s important that we don’t let it be another senseless death. We want to let people know our city knows, don’t try that here. We want to let the world know we’re tired and we’re not standing for it. We’re just upset, real upset about it,” said organizer John Smith.

He said this will be a peaceful rally in unity with protesters in other parts of the country, and calls George Floyd’s death a murder. Protests in Minneapolis have escalated since Floyd’s death.

Organizers of the rally in Nashville are standing in solidarity with victims of police brutality and white supremacy. They will meet in the parking lot across from First Baptist Church Capitol and head to the legislative plaza where the rally will be held from 3 pm-5 pm on Saturday, May 30.

