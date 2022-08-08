MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers responded to a burglary at a church in Madison to find ‘”thick, black smoke.”

A metro police document shows officers were dispatched to Madison First Baptist Church at 719 Gallatin Pike S. for a burglary incident.

A witness told police he observed the suspect, Jaron Ervin, break the front exterior window and enter the building through the window.

Police said the church was closed to the public at the time of the incident and Ervin did not have any legal reason to be inside of the location.

When officers arrived, they found a broken window in front of the church.

After officers determined a perimeter around the church and K-9 entered the building, Ervin shattered a window on the third floor of the north side of the building, police said.

Police said Ervin shattered the window from inside the building.

Once officers observed the smoke, police said he jumped out of the window and fell to the ground.

He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for medical treatment.

When asked how the fire started inside of the church, Ervin replied, “I was sending an SOS,” according to police.