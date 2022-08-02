NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New statistics in Nashville show violent crime has spiked by nearly 10% in just the last year. One of the latest victims was a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in what Metro police are calling a targeted shooting.

“His life was just,” Elizabeth Hunt tried to say as she broke down in tears.

In an emotional plea for justice, Kentrail William’s mother spoke with News 2, hoping an arrest will be made in his death. It’s been a week and there has been no arrest, no answers and no sleep for those who love Williams.

“It’s it’s real hard, it took a lot out of us, it took a lot from us, it’s really no way to describe how we feel,” said Taylor Barlow, William’s girlfriend.

One question now keeps them up at night.

“I just, I just want justice,” said Hunt. “I just want to know why. How could the devil just take my baby’s life?”

According to Metro police, Williams was walking out of the Thorntons gas station market on Eagle View Boulevard, just off of Bell Road. The investigation revealed Williams had walked inside, while the gunman waited outside.

“They didn’t have to do that to him. It was unnecessary and uncalled for,” Barlow said.

When Williams walked out of the market, the shooter opened fire. First responders tried to render aid. Williams died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

“For my baby to be gunned down the way [that] he was gunned down, it’s devastating,” said Hunt, as she cried.

The young father of three girls had big dreams. He and Barlow had moved from Jackson, Tennessee to start a new life. Williams’ dreams and goals were centered around owning and operating his own trucking business.

“He was really doing what he wanted to do in life, and he was just getting started, and all of a sudden he was just taken. He was stolen for no reason, no reason at all,” Barlow said.

Barlow and Hunt both held each other, as they cried over their loss. They both remembered moments of laughter with Williams and would often speak about his laugh and love for his family.

“He just worked, I mean he’s never been to jail, never had [any] problems, he was well loved,” said Hunt, as she continued to figure out why her son was shot.

Family and friends are hoping for answers soon. Metro police say the suspect fled in a nearby white sedan.

“If anyone has any information, I just wish they would come forward. The one that killed him, took my baby’s life, killed him, I pray that God puts it in your heart, to let him come forward. Turn himself in,” said Hunt.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. Anyone with information on the person responsible for Williams murder, is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (615) 742-7463.