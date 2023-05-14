CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been nearly a week since a Cheatham County woman last saw her daughter, Chase Stafford. For Mother’s Day, Stafford’s mom wanted nothing more than to bring the 25-year-old home.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Stafford was last seen on Wednesday, May 10, getting dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City.

However, her family said they last spoke with Stafford on Tuesday, May 9.

“It’s hard. It’s really hard,” Stafford’s mother, Daphne Gillihan, said.

According to Daphne, when she last spoke with her daughter, Stafford was staying with her boyfriend in the Dickson County town of Charlotte.

Stafford’s family said her boyfriend sent them a picture of a road sign, so they have been searching the area ever since.

“He sent it to us and said this is where he dropped her off. All he sent was a picture of a stop sign and the street name was Chapmansboro Road,” explained Stafford’s aunt, Aleshia Gillihan. “I don’t know if he dropped her off at one end of Chapmansboro Road or the other end of Chapmansboro Road, but we’ve searched all of the trails, everything that’s over there, and we have not seen her.”

Stafford’s loved ones became especially worried after her backpack was discovered along Highway 49 on Wednesday.

“This is something she would never do, and her backpack, all her stuff — her house keys, wallet, her clothes, even the clothes she had on when she left Monday — was in the backpack,” Daphne said.

“Her cell phone, her glasses, she can’t see without her glasses. Everything was in that bag,” Aleshia added.

Stafford’s mother asked her friends to come forward with any information. She also encouraged the rest of the community to keep their eyes open for her daughter.

“I just want her to come home, safe,” Daphne said. “And somebody out there knows something and they need to come forward. They really do.”

If you see Stafford or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.

Stafford’s family is also in need of any search assistance others can offer, such as search dogs. If you’d like to help, the family can be contacted at dgillihan02@yahoo.com.