“I just got this sinking feeling like this isn’t money”: Scammer uses fake money to buy laptop

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was supposed to be a meeting to sell his laptop, but Kiefer Richardson left with nothing.

“I just got this sinking feeling like this isn’t money,” said Richardson.

Richardson and the buyer linked up on the Facebook Marketplace, a site where Facebook users can buy and sell items.

“This guy messaged me and gave me a pretty good offer and said he wanted to meet right away and I was more than happy to do that,” said Richardson.

They met at a Goodlettsville apartment complex. It was supposed to be $800 for the laptop, but after the deal was made and the cash handed off Richardson noticed something odd.

“He counted it out and I said looks good and that was that and he walked away,” said Richardson.

“Upon closer inspection, I realized the bills said replica on them if you looked close and where it said 100 on the bottom left and top right corners.”

Some police departments have areas where you can meet and exchange items. These are the best places to make the trades because there are usually cameras and police are nearby.

“If I wanted to meet somewhere like that he definitely would not have gone for that,” said Richardson. “He would have said no and that would have saved me.”

Richardson did file a police report and hopes a camera in the complex will pick up an image of the suspect.