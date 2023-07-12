COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday night, the Columbia community came together after racist fliers were left at several Black churches.

Although upset, many are responding not with hate, but with prayer.

It’s typically on Sundays when you would see so many people packed into a church, but on this particular night, the prayer was slightly different.

“What the enemy meant for evil, God turned into good,” said one pastor.

Inside the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Annex Building, heads were bowed, ears listened, and hearts were open after this community was hit by what they said was a direct attack.

“What happened to the Bethel Chapel, Mt. Calvery, and Faith United is a travesty. It should never have happened, especially not in the year 2023,” said Pastor Tanya Mason of Bethel Chapel AME Church.

On Sunday, churchgoers walked out of the service to find fliers plastered and stuck, claiming to be left by members of the Ku Klux Klan. The fliers were placed at predominately African American places of worship.

Three days later, church leaders said they did not view this as a prank, but as a sign of evil and hate.

“We received a message from the Old Glory Ku Klux Klan, warning us and I quote, ‘A dark history here and because of you, a bright future,'” described Mason.

Shortly after the incident, the Columbia Police Department released a video showing a suspect appearing to get out of a white car before sticking fliers on a trailer.

“An attack against them is an attack against our community,’ said Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder. “If we are to heal from something like this, you have to first understand the hurt; yesterday, I felt the hurt.”

Instead of hatred, the community focused on healing Wednesday night.

“Our goal in this meeting is to simply let you know that those of us who worship God, those of us who pray to the only true God, knows that no man can separate us,” said Pastor Larry Thomas of Faith United Missionary Baptist Church.

Police Chief Jeremy Alsup explained he cannot make any definite promises on arrests, but said investigators are “close.”

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office posted the following statement about the fliers: