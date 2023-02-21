NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s an increase we typically see during the summer months, but this year, a dangerous traffic trend has come early to Tennessee — motorcycle crashes.

On Tuesday, Clarksville police were called to Fort Campbell Boulevard, after a motorcyclist collided with a car. Fatal Accident Crash Investigators responded.

Oftentimes, it’s the open air and the feeling of the ground below, that attracts so many to the road.

“I’ve got the breeze on my knees and every other thought that blows through my head,” described Carol Simpson. “The freedom.”

However, danger can often be found at any turn on the road. It’s a feeling Simpson knows all too well.

“Most recently this year, one of my dear friends died because a pickup truck pulled in front of him at about 50 miles an hour. I don’t want to count them all.”

According to the latest data from the state, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has responded to 135 fatalities on the road so far this year.

Time and time again, motorcycle crashes have been especially deadly.

“You always are going to accept the worst, especially because the only real protection that a motorcyclist has is their helmet. Other than some of the clothing they might be wearing, if they’re wearing a heavier jacket, a leather jacket might help them out as well, but it still doesn’t give them that protection,” said Scott Beaubien with the Clarksville Police Department.

THP has responded to more than double the number of motorcycle fatalities compared to the past two years, at this time.

However, with warmer months approaching, some law enforcement departments worry about what could come next.

“The weather is much nicer, and so people are outdoors a lot more, there are more people out and about recreationally, but every month is always a concern,” said Beaubien. “There’s more people out and about recreationally, but every month is always a concern, and we’re always pressing safety.”