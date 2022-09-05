Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a new turn in the four-year chapter that has kept the Taylor family up at night. On September 2, Kesa Taylor was in the courtroom when a jury found Ethan Vanderpool guilty of second-degree murder after he was accused of shooting and killing JayShawn Taylor.

“You know it’s really sad what happened, but it’s life. I’m dealing with it, you know I have to come to terms with it, you know my son won’t be back,” said Taylor.

Back in 2018, Mt. Juliet High School student, JayShawn Taylor was found shot and killed outside a Wilson County home. At the time, deputies were called to a home on NW Clearview Drive, after a 911 call went out around 4 p.m. The caller said they shot and killed an intruder during an attempted break-in, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured: JayShawn Taylor

“Anxiety-filled, traumatizing, and not accepting. I’m still not accepting,” described Jalan Sowell, JayShawn’s brother, as he talked about how these past four years have been.

Deputies found one person with a gunshot wound. JayShawn was found dead at the scene.

After investigating further, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department charged 15-year-old Ethen Vanderpool with Criminal Homicide and found the initial claim that a burglary had happened, to be false.

Taylor still remembers parts of that day. She explained she had been calling her son to let him know she would be going to work early and to come home. At first, she didn’t think anything about it when he wasn’t picking up the phone. Then, she was told a shooting had happened.

“His friend had come over to the house crying, saying something happened to JayShawn, we gotta find out what happened,” remembered Taylor. Taylor explained she rushed to the police station and showed officers photos of her son.

The shooting happened two weeks before JayShawn’s 17th birthday, and with each passing day, his light continues to follow those who truly loved and cared for him.

Picture: JayShawn Taylor

“A shooting star,” Sowell described him as. “Because they’re here quick, you see them, but then they’re just gone. I feel like I should have taken more time admiring that shooting star, because he was special, and you see he still has an effect on all of us now.”

The Taylor family says, since he was young, Jayshwn was always destined to leave behind a legacy, and even in death that’s still true.

“He’s changing lives, he’s helping people get scholarships, he’s helped people live out their dreams, because of what he instilled in me, in the situation that happened, because life is short,” said Sowell.

Taylor told News 2, that she was there when a jury convicted Vanderpool of second-degree murder. Based on the evidence, the family had hoped for a first-degree murder charge, which carries more time to be served.

“Even if he got life, it’s still not justice, because my son’s not here. [The] only thing is if my son could come back, but I don’t think there ever will be justice,” Taylor said. “This boy, he’ll be roaming he’ll be free when he’s like 34 years old, and that’s young. He still has time to have a life, to get married, to have kids, my son doesn’t have none of that. His life is gone.”

Now, the family is planning to attend sentencing for Vanderpool set for January 10.