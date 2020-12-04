‘I don’t know why God thinks I’m so strong’: Tennessee leaders honor victims of homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the very first time Tennessee Season to Remember, a ceremony honoring victims of homicide, was held virtually.

Family members and friends were able to watch the statewide event via YouTube, as hundreds of murder victim’s names were called in remembrance.

Mary Loving was one of the women who logged in.

“All these names, they had brothers. They had sisters. They had mothers, fathers, children,” said Loving.

In Spring of 2009, her fiancé was hit by a drunk driver while riding his motorcycle.

“It’s been eleven years, but every morning I wake up and I go— geez, he’s not here,” said Loving, “Every morning I get up, I put my feet on the floor, I stand up, I breathe, and I remember.”

Bruce Holloway was killed on April 17, 2009. He was killed just as he was pulling in their driveway.

“He was struck at 88 miles an hour in a 35-mph zone,” said Loving. “The vehicle had gone around 4 other vehicles, crossed that double line and he swung in as Bruce was turning into our driveway. There was one tire in the driveway… one tire.”

Loving now lives with the grief that literally came too close to home.

“I don’t know why God thinks I’m so strong, cause I don’t,” said Loving, “But, that’s why I put my trust in God.”

The driver responsible for Holloway’s death was charged with vehicular homicide and sentenced to 22 years in prison.