‘I cried every day’: Mother of Nashville man wrongly accused of murder describes emotions of his release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Marie Burns plans to hug her son every chance she gets.

“Thank you Lord,” said Burns. “That’s all I can say. Thank you, Lord.”

Burns’ youngest son, 41-year old Joseph Webster was sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 murder of a man named Leroy Owens.

“Our black men? They don’t have a chance,” Burns said. “I cried every day… every night! But, I made it on the count of the grace of God.”

Earlier this week, Nashville’s District Attorney’s Office admitted they convicted the wrong guy, saying there was key evidence pointing them to a different suspect.

“Gotta do a better job in investigating things,” said Joseph Webster, who was wrongly convicted of murder. “You take a person’s life away from them… You just gotta be thorough.”

Tuesday night, Webster was released from prison. Burns was the first to wrap her arms around him.

“It felt like a new life… a big old relief,” said Burns. “I can’t even explain it. I can’t explain it to you.”

The father of four and grandfather of two plans to spend time with his family, become an entrepreneur and make up for all the time he lost.