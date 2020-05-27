I-65 reopens after fatal crash north of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a fatal crash that closed a portion of Interstate 65 just north of downtown Nashville late Tuesday night.

According to police, one person was killed in the crash around 11:50 p.m. southbound just past the West Trinity Lane exit. At least one other person was critically injured, officers said.

All southbound lanes were shut down for nearly four hours. The interstate reopened around 3:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

