Fatal crash on I-65 northbound near Dickerson Pike shuts down interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a crash involving a semi tractor trailer on Interstate 65 northbound near Dickerson Pike.

Metro Police tell News 2 at around 6:55 p.m., a semi trailer stalled in the middle of the interstate on I-65 near mile marker 89. Another vehicle tried to avoid the semi, but was unsuccessful and crashed into the back of the it.

The vehicle then caught fire, killing the driver trapped inside. The Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Metro Police’s Fatal Crash Team is investigating.

I-65 northbound near the I-24 split has been shut down, while traffic is being diverted onto I-24.

The interstate is estimated to be cleared by midnight.

