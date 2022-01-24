ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – TDOT announced Monday morning that I-65 in Robertson County will be narrowed to one lane travel in both directions while the agency works to pave potholes that were affecting travel.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) began making pothole repairs this week after winter weather and high traffic volumes worsened road conditions across Middle Tennessee.

Repairs on the stretch of I-65 began Sunday and instead of temporary patchwork TDOT had to emergency mill and pave the potholes that caused several flat tires to about 25 drivers last Thursday.

Travel was narrowed to one lane this weekend from mile marker 111 to 118 in both directions. TDOT says the closures will remain during the morning rush hour until emergency paving is complete.

TDOT’S Rebekah Hammonds said crews are currently working on the northbound lanes which is expected to reopen first.

Motorists that use I-65 for travel are recommended to plan for extra travel time and slow down in the work zones.

To report a pothole, click here. Drivers with damage can file a claim with the Dept. of Treasury here.