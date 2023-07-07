WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 65 was closed in Williamson County early Friday morning after a police pursuit of car burglary suspects.

The incident began around 4 a.m. near the Concord Road exit.

The interstate was closed on both sides during the investigation and the southbound lanes remained closed to traffic until around 5:45 a.m.

Officials said after a pursuit of a vehicle suspected in car burglaries, one person was taken into custody following a crash at Concord Road and Nolensville Pike. Franklin police said three people were inside that car and two remain on the run.

(Photo: WKRN)

Franklin police reported officers are still searching the area along the southbound lanes near Wilke Park for more suspects.

The search is ongoing after suspects ran away from I-65 near Concord Road. Franklin police said it is search for four potentially armed men who were last seen in the woods near General MacArthur Drive.

No additional information was immediately released.