I-440 officially reopens 1 month ahead of schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday marks a day Middle Tennessee motorists thought would never come —the official reopening of Interstate 440.

For thousands, the 440 Fix has become part of the daily grind. On Thursday, Governor Bill Lee will help commemorate the end of the project after nearly two years and $152 million.

The major portion of the reconstruction began the night of March 1, 2019 and for 15 months, drivers have dealt with less than ideal conditions.

“It’s like a hard maze to get through, with holes, but you’ve got to go slow. Obey the construction signs, look out for construction workers,” remarked one Nashville motorist.

The reconstruction included replacing the existing concrete with asphalt, replacing the grassy median with a concrete barrier wall and adding a third lane in some portions. The most expensive project in Tennessee Department of Transportation history was finished a month ahead of schedule.

“This was just a mammoth project all around the contractor They were amazing throughout this whole thing. Some of this, I think, was new for them like the rubalizer. It polarized the concrete so we could reuse it into the concrete bed that was completely new for us, so it was really exciting from all standpoints to watch this unfold,” explained Kathryn Schulte with the TDOT.

Now it will be smooth sailing on this seven-mile stretch of roadway that has been the source of so much attention through the years.

Gov. Lee will help TDOT mark the completion of the project with a caravan around 9:30 a.m. near the I-40 merge in West Nashville.

