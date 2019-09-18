I-440/I-65 interchange closure to impact weekend traffic

As the countdown continues to Saturday’s Vanderbilt – LSU football game, TDOT officials are urging fans to brace for a big backup at one of the busiest interchanges in Middle Tennessee.

“We’re expecting major impacts this weekend. I-65 will be shut down and I-440 will be shut down as well,” said TDOT project manager Clayton Markham. “On side streets as well, we’re expecting more congestion as people detour and find other ways around the closure.”

The closure begins at 9 pm on Friday, making way for contractor crews to connect the two I-440 bridges with steel beams.

The designated detours at the interchange will take traffic on I-440 and I-65 to the nearest interstate to the right.

Traffic and the game has TDOT amping up its traffic management plan – starting with additional TDOT HELP trucks on the corridors, also working with Metro Police.

“There will be a lot of those officers out helping us with closure, not only on the interstate, but also on the local roads helping us out there,” said Markham. “We’ve also reached out to Metro Fire, Vanderbilt LifeFlight, all local emergency agencies to coordinate so everybody knows what’s going on and how to handle the closure itself.”

Vanderbilt University is also urging out-of-town fans to arrive north of I-440 on Friday, ahead of the closure.

Markham’s advice is to plan ahead, starting with traffic apps.

“If you’re coming from far enough out, take 840. Find some alternate detour routes, local streets to get around this closure area,” he said. “But otherwise, make sure you have plenty of time.”

The interchange is set to re-open at 5 am on Monday.