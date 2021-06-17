I-440 eastbound closed near Nolensville Pike due to crash involving motorcycle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 440 eastbound near Nolensville Pike is closed after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash.
TDOT says the crash happened just after 2 p.m. and involves a motorcycle and a utility vehicle. All eastbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene.
According to police, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
There is no word yet on when the interstate may reopen.
