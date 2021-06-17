I-440 eastbound closed near Nolensville Pike due to crash involving motorcycle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 440 eastbound near Nolensville Pike is closed after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

TDOT says the crash happened just after 2 p.m. and involves a motorcycle and a utility vehicle. All eastbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

I-440 crash involving motorcycle (Source: TDOT)

According to police, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

There is no word yet on when the interstate may reopen.