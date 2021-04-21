I-40 reopens in Dickson County after cargo fire scorches roadway

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 40 in Dickson County has reopened after a cargo fire damaged the roadway early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the I-840 exit.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a tractor-trailer was travelling east when it hit a guardrail on the eastbound shoulder, crossed the median into the westbound lanes and burst into flames.

The heat from the fire melted the asphalt on the roadway, according to the THP.

Traffic was diverted at Exit 182 but has since reopened though the far right lane remains blocked.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the fire.