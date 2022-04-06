SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed for more than an hour in Smith County Wednesday morning after a crash involving three semi tractor-trailers.

According to the Smith County Rescue Squad, crews responded to the crash at mile marker 253 just west of Gordonsville around 5:00 a.m.

Traffic was shut down before reopening one lane around 6:45 a.m. Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 they believed a wheel came off one of the trailers and caused the multi-vehicle wreck. Minor injuries were reported.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Smith Co Rescue Squad)

(Courtesy: Smith Co Rescue Squad)

(Courtesy: Smith Co Rescue Squad)

(Courtesy: Smith Co Rescue Squad)

First responders said traffic is still backed up for approximately seven miles at 7:30 a.m., but a towing company was on the scene working to clear the wreck.

Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 they don’t expect the scene to be fully cleared until around 11 a.m.