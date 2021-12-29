WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fatal crash has shut down lanes of traffic on I-40 West in Wilson County.
The crash happened near Lebanon just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning near mile marker 236.
Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person died in the crash that involved a semi-truck.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.