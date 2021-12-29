WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fatal crash has shut down lanes of traffic on I-40 West in Wilson County.

The crash happened near Lebanon just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning near mile marker 236.

Traffic alert!!! Interstate 40 is closed in Wilson County near mile marker 236 due to a crash. Westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 236. Please avoid this area if possible. @THPNashville — THPNashville (@THPNashville) December 29, 2021

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person died in the crash that involved a semi-truck.