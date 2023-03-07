HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 40 was closed in Hickman County after a tractor-trailer overturned early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 158 just before 7 a.m.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
No one was injured in the crash, which involved the semi and a passenger vehicle.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds reported the tractor-trailer was hauling 30,000 pounds of wine and other items.
Traffic was diverted at Exit 148. One lane has since reopened to traffic.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.