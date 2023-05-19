ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-24 westbound was shut down at Exit 19 just west of Pleasant View after a tractor trailer caught fire.

According to our news partners at Clarksville Now, the interstate was closed between Exits 19 and 11 at the Maxey Road exit, right on the border of Robertson and Montgomery County.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Friday. Drivers should use Hwy 41A as an alternate route.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said one lane has since reopened and drivers are asked to use caution in the area as troopers, fire crews and TDOT officials are still on scene.

