ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 24 remains closed following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Robertson County.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at mile marker 23 in Robertson County.

According to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the crash involved multiple passenger vehicles.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has confirmed that the crash resulted in a fatality. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All traffic is being diverted off at Exit 24. Officials say the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

No other information was immediately released.