I-24 West reopens in South Nashville after wrong-way crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interstate 24 was closed in South Nashville Tuesday morning after a crash caused by a wrong-way driver.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Briley Parkway just before 3 a.m.

Metro police said a motorists was driving the east in the westbound lanes and hit a semi-truck. Multiple people suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Metro police.

Authorities are investigating to determine if the wrong-way driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The roadway partially reopened to traffic just after 4 a.m. The left lanes are expected to remain closed until 5 a.m.

