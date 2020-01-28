Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  3
Closings
Coffee County Schools Georgia Career Institute-Murfreesboro Perry County Schools

I-24 West reopens in South Nashville after wrong-way crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-24 wrong-way crash

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interstate 24 was closed in South Nashville Tuesday morning after a crash caused by a wrong-way driver.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Briley Parkway just before 3 a.m.

Metro police said a motorists was driving the east in the westbound lanes and hit a semi-truck. Multiple people suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Metro police.

Authorities are investigating to determine if the wrong-way driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The roadway partially reopened to traffic just after 4 a.m. The left lanes are expected to remain closed until 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar