LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interstate 24 is not the ideal place to be if your car breaks down.

“The second we hear anybody say, ‘Hey we have a left shoulder, our ears perk up like a dog,” said Brandon Leslie.

If that does happen though, Leslie is one of many highway emergency response operators ready to respond.

“It’s kind of hectic,” he said. “You never knew what was going to come up on you. You never knew how fast. You might get one person in the lane that who just might pass you at 90 mph.”

That hectic experience out on the interstate is starting to change thanks to new signs.

“All the traffic was already over on the right shoulder,” said Leslie. “We didn’t have to worry about them coming up on us. None of them sped by us super fast. They were all down at least 40 and already in the right shoulder.”

These signs are part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s new I-24 SMART corridor project.

On Wednesday TDOT, along with elected and local officials, met to celebrate the new system which launched a week ago.

“This is really a one of its kind where we are actually communicating and streets are talking to each other,” said Butch Eley.

Eley is the commissioner of transportation and said they are still collecting data, but said the system is working so far.

“When people are able to move at a constant pace, then it cuts down on accidents and it cuts down on congestion,” he said.

For nearly 30 miles, drivers will see gantries with five black screens showcasing real time data on which lanes are open, if drivers need to move over, and how fast traffic is moving.

The system also pairs I-24 with Murfreesboro Road, which parallels using connector routes.

“What we’re able to do now is for these roads to be talking literally to each other, and they’ll be talking as we move forward in technology to these vehicles,” said Eley.

As people continue to learn and navigate I-24, Leslie believes this system will continue to help make his job easier and safer to perform.

“This corridor is a definite win,” he said. “It definitely helps us and we’re not having to look over our shoulders scared.”

Eley said they’ll continue to collect data that they hope to be able to share in the next six months.

TDOT is also exploring other areas across the state that could benefit from this smart corridor system, too.