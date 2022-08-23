RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a reported road rage shooting from last week.

It happened on I-24 east near mile marker 70 in Rutherford County just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a white semi was trying to merge lanes due to construction near Almaville Road. At that time, a dark SUV drove on the shoulder and attempted to pass him.

The semi couldn’t move over because of traffic, a deputy reported.

The SUV driver then slowed down and fired a shot into the cab of the semi before getting past it and driving away.

Authorities are now searching for information about the SUV driver.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Detective Pinson at (615) 904-3056 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-7867.