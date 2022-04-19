RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers were called to two different crashes along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County late Monday night.

According to THP, the crashes happened just before midnight in the westbound lanes of I-24. Officials said, at one point, all lanes were closed for a bit near mile marker 70.8.

THP said injuries were reported with both crashes, but the extent of those injuries is still unknown.

Right now, it appears troopers have reopened all lanes of the highway.