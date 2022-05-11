CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was hurt and four people are in custody following a police chase spanning multiple Middle Tennessee counties.

Around 6:30 p.m., Clarksville police received information that a vehicle with four suspects was traveling on I-24 near Clarksville. It was being pursued by Nashville Metro police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol aviation units.

Metro police say the vehicle fled earlier in the evening from Nashville’s jurisdiction when officers attempted to pull it over. The four people inside were said to be shooting suspects.

Police say the vehicle crashed after getting off at Exit 8 on I-24. The armed suspects then carjacked another vehicle and drove away off the interstate.

Clarksville police joined the pursuit, which continued down several roads for about 10 minutes before leading back to Exit 8.

There, the vehicle ran off the road and crashed.

All four suspects were taken into custody at the scene of the crash. No information has been released about those four individuals at this time.

This is still an active investigation.