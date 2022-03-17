RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County has the interstate shut down in both directions.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on the eastbound side between La Vergne’s Waldron Road and Old Hickory Boulevard exits. A tanker truck appears to have overturned and is leaking fuel, according to the sheriff’s office.

The interstate is expected to be shut down in both directions for several hours.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Metro police, La Vergne police, Nashville Fire Department, La Vergne Fire Department and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are all on scene investigating.

