RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving multiple vehicles has I-24 Eastbound at Waldron Road in Rutherford County shut down.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says drivers are asked to take U.S. Highway 41/70 (New Nashville Highway) as an alternate route as the interstate is expected to be closed for several hours.

Metro police say the crash involves eight vehicles, including a semi truck, and that their officers are also diverting traffic onto Old Hickory Boulevard.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News 2 multiple injuries have been reported in the crash, but did not specify the severity of the injuries.

Click here for a live traffic map.