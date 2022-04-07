RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving multiple vehicles has I-24 Eastbound at Waldron Road in Rutherford County shut down.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says drivers are asked to take U.S. Highway 41/70 (New Nashville Highway) as an alternate route as the interstate is expected to be closed for several hours.
Metro police say the crash involves eight vehicles, including a semi truck, and that their officers are also diverting traffic onto Old Hickory Boulevard.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News 2 multiple injuries have been reported in the crash, but did not specify the severity of the injuries.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.