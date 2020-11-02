I-24 in Cheatham County reopens after crane topples onto road

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported when a crane toppled onto the interstate in Cheatham County near the Davidson County line early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said a contractor was picking up a barrier rail around 5:30 a.m., when the crane tipped over into the eastbound lanes of I-24 at New Hope Road.

No injuries were reported.

All eastbound lanes were shut down for a little more than an hour. They reopened just before 7 a.m.

