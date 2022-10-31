ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-24 Eastbound in Robertson County is closed at Exit 11 as authorities investigate a shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19 near Exit 11 near the border of Robertson, Montgomery and Cheatham counties.

Authorities told News 2 traffic is being directed to Highway 41A. Drivers needing to get back onto I-24 East can do so at the 19 on-ramp.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said this will be “a long closure” due to the ongoing investigation.