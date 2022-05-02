JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-24.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near the Joelton exit.

Metro police say the crash involved a semi and a pedestrian.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.