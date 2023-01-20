RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-24 near I-840 in Rutherford County is shut down due to what authorities are calling an “emergency situation.”
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said drivers are asked to take U.S Highway 70 as an alternate route.
No other information was released. Click here for a live traffic map.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.