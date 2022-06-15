MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a three year hiatus due to COVID-19, Bonnaroo is back. The massive festival is bringing nearly 100,000 Bonnaroovians to Manchester.

The current heat advisory is bringing safety concerns for festivalgoers. Bonnaroo has water stations, showers and first responders throughout the farm.

Hundreds of tents are already up as the festival officially starts Thursday. The majority of people attending the festival will camp and deal with this oppressive heat.

“Water, water and more water,” Sara Meems said. “We made sure to stop by Walmart and get as much water, Gatorade and even some Pedialyte.”

Other people who spoke with News 2 said the heat is a concern, but they believe they are taking all the necessary precautions to stay safe. A few of those precautions are wearing a hat, staying in the shade, drinking plenty of fluids, stay aware of their bodies and watching out for others.

Coffee County EMS is on stand-by to handle any emergencies at the festival.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

“You need to make sure you’re not just drinking water, but also electrolyte beverages,” EMS Director Michael Bonner said.

For information on Bonnaroo’s health, safety and security, please click here.