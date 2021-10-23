HVAC worker trapped in cooling tower rescued by Franklin Fire Department

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A HVAC worker was rescued by the Franklin Fire Department after he became trapped inside a two-story cooling tower Friday afternoon.

According to a release, Franklin firefighters were dispatched to the 4600 block of Carothers Parkway which houses the Williamson Medical Center Outpatient Imaging building and other medical offices just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Upon their arrival, an HVAC worker was inside a cooling tower struck by the blades of a rotating fan that caused him to fall and become trapped in a narrow space right below the fan.

Battalion Chief Joe Polenzani provides a quick update on a rescue of an HVAC worker that took place this afternoon in the cooling tower of a Carothers Pkwy. medical building. News release and photos to follow. pic.twitter.com/zebC36uTEm — Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) October 22, 2021

Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Joe Polenzani said in a statement that it appeared the worker entered the cooling tower without shutting off power to the unit causing the fan to automatically turn on.

Firefighters had to remove a fan blade and crossbar to access the patient and he was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.