DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 2,000 families are ready to kick off the new school year in Dickson County next month.

On Saturday, July 22, students and parents stocked up on free school supplies at the Dickson County Fairgrounds.

News 2’s partner, WDKN, teamed up with Dickson County Schools and various businesses for the fifth year to organize this event.

Kids were able to get all the classroom necessities, ranging from backpacks to notebooks.

Meanwhile, school resource officers were on hand to help out, along with several nonprofit and civic groups.

Dickson County Schools will kick off the 2023-2024 academic year on Tuesday, Aug. 1.