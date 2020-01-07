Hundreds gather to remember MPO Bristol; some look ahead

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – A thousand people came out on Monday night to a visitation service ahead of Officer Spencer Bristol’s funeral in Hendersonville.

The 31-year-old officer was killed last week in the line of duty. Bristol leaves behind a wife and three-year-old daughter.

(Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

But with all of the memories, pictures, and flowers filling the First Baptist Church for the service, it was the long term details some say they were focused on.

“You simply ask folks, well what can we do and you realize there is probably not a lot that we can do,” 100 Club of Sumner County Secretary Johnny Garrett said.

The club started four years ago to help the families financially after a first responder is killed. Officer Bristol is their first.

“Within 48 hours we sent a check to Mrs. Bristol for $10,000 for her immediate assistance for anything she might need. And that is what we want to do. We are an organization that will hopefully be able to pay off the family’s debts so they can at least have one less thing to worry about after a tragedy of this caliber,” Garrett said.

Because while the final farewell is scheduled for Tuesday, Garrett does not want Bristol’s family to ever worry that the community has forgotten of his sacrifice.

“That we’re going to be here to support her even after the weeks to come because months and months go by, people’s lives go back to normal. But hers never will,” Garrett said.

Garrett says the fund continues to grow, but he has become increasingly impressed with the number of donations to the family.

Another visitation service is scheduled for Tuesday morning between 9 and 11 a.m. prior to the funeral. Afterward people are encouraged to line Main and Gallatin Streets to show support during the procession to Memory Gardens.