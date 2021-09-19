Hundreds gather in Ashland City for ‘Recovery Quest’

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County’s Sheriff’s Office narcotics team joined a local organization to host the first “Recovery Quest” in Ashland City.

The event occurred at Riverbluff Park and despite the rainy weather hundreds showed up to support the mission that Recovery Quest stands for.

The Quintenn Clark Foundation was founded by Tonya Garton after her 20-year-old son, Quintenn Clark, died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year.

Quintenn was described by his mother as a popular kid, an all-star athlete, and a person who wanted to help others even when he was unable to help himself.

To honor that mission his parents started the “Recovery Quest” to advocate for recovery and awareness for those struggling with addiction.

Riverbluff Park was lined with support groups, information booths, silent auctions, prizes, and bands to support the event’s great turnout.

$27,000 was raised and all funds will go to the Quintenn Clark Foundation to help those who want recovery but can’t afford it.

Organizers are hoping to make “Recovery Quest” an annual event in the upcoming years.