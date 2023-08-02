MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A member of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office who lost his life in a crash was laid to rest Wednesday. The strong outpouring of support for Sgt. William Cherry, as well as his family and fellow law enforcement officers, during the fallen deputy’s funeral showed how much of a pillar he was in the community.

Cherry was killed in an on-duty crash on Saturday, July 29. Officials said a 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Highway 10 when it crossed the center line and hit Cherry’s patrol vehicle head-on in the southbound lane.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, hundreds of people came to Macon County High School in Lafayette for the sergeant’s funeral, including members of law enforcement agencies from across the region.

Sheriff Joey Wilburn spoke to the audience about Cherry’s dedication to service and devotion to his family.

During his many years of service, Cherry served in a variety of positions. His experience helped guide other deputies and helped to set a standard that will last for generations to come.

“We all can take something good from those who have passed on, and definitely from William,” officiant Tim McHenry said.

During the funeral, Wilburn said he was very proud of all the support given to the sheriff’s office and thankful that he was given an opportunity to serve alongside Cherry. Meanwhile, the fallen sergeant’s fellow brothers and sisters in blue demonstrated their support for the Cherry family.

Following the service, authorities escorted Cherry’s body from Lafayette to Gamaliel, Kentucky. As the procession made its way to Cherry’s final resting place, the community he served remembered his sacrifice.

Officials said Cherry was buried at Gamaliel Cemetery in Gamaliel, Kentucky. He is survived by his parents, wife, children, and grandchildren, according to his obituary.

News 2 Gives Back is teaming up with the Macon County community to raise money for Cherry’s family. Our team will be at the Walmart on Highway 52 in Lafayette on Monday, Aug. 7. You can also drop by Macon Bank and Trust to donate, or mail checks directly to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.