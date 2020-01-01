Hundreds expected to take polar bear plunge at Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a tradition in Middle Tennessee to ring in the New Year by running into the frigid waters of J. Percy Priest Lake.

The annual Polar Bear Plunge helps raise money to send kids to camp.

Hundreds of brave souls will take a dip in the icy waters of the lake at YMCA Camp Widjiwagan and proceeds from the event helps send kids to the outdoor facility during the warmer months of summer.

Registration for the event is on-site only and the cost is $10.

The camp’s new climbing tower and giant swing will be open and there will also be zip-lining, Penguin bowling, face painting, arts and crafts and other fun festivities.

Doors open at 11 a.m. There is a costume-judging contest at 12:30 p.m. and the big plunge is set for 1 p.m.

