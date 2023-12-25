HUMPRHEYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – During the holiday season, some go above and beyond to make sure everyone has something under the tree.

Jennifer Vanderford is one of those individuals, and it all started with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program and a giving heart.

For 20 years, Vanderford has been doing her part to spread holiday cheer by gathering loads of gifts for hundreds of kids who are in need.

News 2 spoke with Vanderford’s daughter, Crystal Lynn, who said her mom has purchased gifts for those in need for as long as she can remember.

“For as long as I can remember, two to three times a week, whether it be Clarksville, Jackson or Nashville, she would go and purchase these gifts for the angels that need them,” said Lynn. “So, around Thanksgiving every year she takes all of the things that she’s collected to the Angel Tree, and usually it’s a couple of truckloads — this year, it was a couple of trailer loads.”

Vanderford said she buys the gifts not for the recognition, but for a desire to give back. In fact, she does it with a limited budget and skillful shopping skills.

“I’ve learned what stores have sales pretty much,” said Vanderford. “I’ll hit one and then I’ll start hitting them all, and it kind of gets out of hand sometimes.”

Vanderford said she looks forward to providing gifts every year and is thankful for the Angel Tree program.

“There’s so many people that have spent years and years, you know, working for the Angel Tree, and that’s across the U.S., but the people here are really good and I’m just one of the ones,” Vanderford told News 2.

Giving back runs in the family. Just last week, Crystal and her dad dropped off $1,000 worth of food to the Humphreys County Humane Society.