WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple agencies are working to investigate a wildfire that destroyed two homes and damaged a few smaller structures Wednesday afternoon.

Humphreys County Fire Chief John Potter said firefighters received a call at about 4:32 p.m. regarding a brushfire near Cuba Landing Road in Waverly.

When crews arrived, they found “heavy fire” engulfing multiple structures. Potter said two homes and a shed were completely destroyed. However, firefighters managed to salvage a second shed that caught fire.

No injuries were reported. The wildfire burned for several hours before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. Potter said it was an “all-evening process.” Crews were clearing up to leave the scene around midnight.

The Humphreys County Fire Department is working with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to determine the cause.

Potter said crews were still on scene investigating Friday. No further information was available.