WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Almost two years after flood waters swept through parts of Humphreys County, killing 20 people and destroying Waverly Elementary and Junior High schools, construction on a temporary school is finally complete.

The newly renovated 73,000-square-foot building, which used to be the Acme Boot Factory, will house Waverly Elementary and Junior High students until their permanent schools are built.

“We’re trying to get back to some normalcy, and it’s taken us two years to do this,” Richard Rye, director of the Humphreys County School System said.

Construction on the temporary school took longer than expected due to supply chain issues, worker shortages, and red tape that comes with FEMA funding, according to Rye. Throughout the nearly two years of renovations, Waverly Elementary and Junior High students were learning in make-shift classrooms inside auditoriums with dividers for walls and at a local community college.

“[The temporary school] is exciting because those teachers are going to have their own space,” Rye said. “It’s not ideal, but it’s a whole lot better than what we’ve been dealing with the past two years.”

News 2 toured the temporary school this past April, which has 69 classrooms, multiple gymnasiums, and a large cafeteria.

The superintendent said the teachers are eager to work under the same roof as their colleagues again after being split up for the past two years.

“Those administrators have been shared around with other, different buildings. Getting them to share ideas and getting them all back as a school that they hadn’t been in two years, I think that’s the most exciting for them and just to have their own space; their own room,” Rye said.

Rye told News 2 the district still has to finish some minor details, including completing the playgrounds on the property, laying down some gravel, and installing the final side of the fence.

HCSS will show off the building Tuesday evening from 4:30 to 6:00 during a community open house which the public is welcome to attend.

The permanent schools’ completion dates are likely still a few years out, according to Rye. FEMA will cover all the construction costs, however, it could take a while to receive the funding. The district’s architect is working on creating footprints, Rye said.

Administrators have also visited other, newly constructed schools to gather ideas for the permanent schools’ designs.

Once the permanent schools are built, the temporary school will become the district’s central office.