Humphreys County Nursing Home suspends outdoor visitation due to COVID-19

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Humphreys County Nursing Home is suspending all outdoor visitation due to rising cases of COVID-19, according to their Facebook page.

They posted the following statement on Monday:

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community we will be suspending our outdoor visitation at this time. Families will still be able to communicate with residents via electronic devices and telephone as well as closed window visits. Humphreys County Nursing Home

