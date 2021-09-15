Humphreys County man considers himself lucky after deadly flooding

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – In rural Humphreys County, there are places you can’t even get to right now, where houses were completely knocked off their foundations during the August 21 flood.

One man who lives on Highway 230 next to Hurricane Creek suffered flood damage but still considers himself lucky.

“Fingers of water started across the field. From the time that we saw that, within about 10 minutes we went from that to wading around literally in water up to our thighs,” explained Barry McCaslin. “We care for my elderly mother, and we had to get her in the truck and evacuate. We were blessed to just get her out of here in time.”

He says that he and his family know most of the people who perished in the flood, and feel so lucky that they survived.

McCaslin and his family also felt the kindness of one of their neighbors, who took them in until the waters went down and they were able to clean up.

He says that folks around there get a little nervous nowadays when there is heavy rain in the forecast.

“It definitely raises your level of anxiety when heavy rains start. Particularly as wet as it’s been this year and with the enormous rainfall of August 21. As you can see here, with the puddles from today’s showers, the ground is just so saturated it won’t take much more water.”