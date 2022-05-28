DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Humane Society of Dickson County is in desperate need of donations as employees work to rescue an estimated 37 feral dogs.

Managers at the Humane Society said a Veteran living in Dickson County went to live with his daughter out of state after he was no longer able to afford his rent. The man had been feeding dozens of dogs outside his home.

Many of the dogs are suffering from a variety of medical conditions, including skin rashes and parasites. Several of the dogs are also pregnant. They estimate the average cost to treat each animal will be around $1,500.

As of Saturday evening, seven dogs had been rescued. The Humane Society plans to bring in the rest over the next several days.

The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations, volunteers, foster help, and help from any animal rescue agency that can offer assistance at this time.

