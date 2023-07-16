DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Humane Society of Dickson County is overflowing with furry friends, so the shelter is turning to the community for help finding these animals forever homes.

The humane society announced on Saturday, July 15 it is closed to intakes for both cats and dogs.

According to officials, the shelter is currently housing 121 dogs, even though its capacity is only 65. In order to accommodate so many animals, the humane society reportedly has multiple dogs in the same kennels, as well as crates in the conference room.

If you live in Dickson County and you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet — or even if you aren’t ready to adopt but you have the time and space to foster a shelter pet waiting on a forever home — you are urged to call the Humane Society of Dickson County at 615-446-7387.

“Fostering is a LOVING option besides adoption and a HUGE way to help rescue and and impact the lives of homeless pets plus it helps save another!! Adoption is an ultimate DREAM for the animals!” the humane society wrote on Facebook. “Please consider getting involved with helping HSDC find forever homes for these animals. This is ‘OUR’ (you and us) community. We need each other and these animals need us!”

This news comes right in the middle of the “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event, which is reportedly organized by the BISSELL Pet Foundation and MetLife Pet Insurance to help more than 300 shelters in 44 states from July 6 until July 31.

One of the shelters participating in the event is the Humane Society of Dickson County, which has lowered the adoption fees for all spayed/neutered pets. More specifically, the shelter said its adoption fees have been dropped to $25 for cats and $50 for dogs.

You can find out more about all of the adoptable animals at the Humane Society of Dickson County by following this link.