HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An undercover operation in Middle Tennessee landed 13 men in jail earlier this month.
The two-day operation focused on suspects accused of seeking to illicit sex from minors.
Undercover officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. As a result, agents and detectives arrested the following 13 men:
- Shakur Dyrone Allen, 26, of Gallatin
- Two counts Solicitation of a Minor,
- Simple Possession Schedule VI,
- Simple Possession Schedule II,
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,
- Domestic Assault
- Christopher Lucius Bailey 29, of Nashville
- Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Christian Ariel Guzman-Canales, 28, of Lenoir, NC
- Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Auden Pires Harwood, 21, of Brentwood
- Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Richard C. Hoffman, 57, of Dixon Springs
- Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Charles T. Jagger, 53, of Clarksville
- Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Alan Gil Jewett, 56, of Antioch
- Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Arnold Douglas Kent, Jr., 68, of Columbia
- Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Damion Alexander Nix, Sr., 27, of Goodlettsville
- Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Roman Rostro (Sanchez), 33, of Nashville
- Solicitation of a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Sergio Santiago-Estrada, 28, of Mt. Juliet
- Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Joshua Andrew Sendish, 32, of Nashville
- Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Juan J. Trejo, 28, of Madison
- Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor
- Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
Each of the men listed above has been booked into the Sumner County Jail.
A booking photo for Sergio Santiago-Estrada has not yet been released.
The undercover operation was performed by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force.
This is the second such operation conducted by TBI agents in conjunction with local agencies in 2022. Thirteen similar operations were conducted last year, aimed at combatting human trafficking.