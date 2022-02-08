HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An undercover operation in Middle Tennessee landed 13 men in jail earlier this month.

The two-day operation focused on suspects accused of seeking to illicit sex from minors.

Juan J. Trejo (Courtesy: TBI)

Joshua Andrew Sendish (Courtesy: TBI)

Roman Rostro-Sanchez (Courtesy: TBI)

Damion Nix, Sr. (Courtesy: TBI)

Arnold Douglas Kent (Courtesy: TBI)

Alan Gil Jewett (Courtesy: TBI)

Charles Jagger (Courtesy: TBI)

Richard C. Hoffman (Courtesy: TBI)

Auden Harwood (Courtesy: TBI)

Christian Ariel Guzman-Canales (Courtesy: TBI)

Christopher Bailey (Courtesy: TBI)

Shakur Allen (Courtesy: TBI)

Undercover officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. As a result, agents and detectives arrested the following 13 men:

Shakur Dyrone Allen, 26, of Gallatin Two counts Solicitation of a Minor, Simple Possession Schedule VI, Simple Possession Schedule II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Domestic Assault



Christopher Lucius Bailey 29, of Nashville Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Christian Ariel Guzman-Canales, 28, of Lenoir, NC Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Auden Pires Harwood, 21, of Brentwood Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Richard C. Hoffman, 57, of Dixon Springs Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Charles T. Jagger, 53, of Clarksville Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Alan Gil Jewett, 56, of Antioch Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Arnold Douglas Kent, Jr., 68, of Columbia Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Damion Alexander Nix, Sr., 27, of Goodlettsville Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Roman Rostro (Sanchez), 33, of Nashville Solicitation of a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Sergio Santiago-Estrada, 28, of Mt. Juliet Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Joshua Andrew Sendish, 32, of Nashville Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Juan J. Trejo, 28, of Madison Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act



Each of the men listed above has been booked into the Sumner County Jail.

A booking photo for Sergio Santiago-Estrada has not yet been released.

The undercover operation was performed by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force.

This is the second such operation conducted by TBI agents in conjunction with local agencies in 2022. Thirteen similar operations were conducted last year, aimed at combatting human trafficking.